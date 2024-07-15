Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Maintenance Group change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    49th Maintenance Group change of command ceremony

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Dunston, right, accepts command of the 49th Maintenance Group from U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 15, 2024. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the transfer of authority from the outgoing to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

