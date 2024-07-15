49th Maintenance Group change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Dunston, right, accepts command of the 49th Maintenance Group from U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 15, 2024. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the transfer of authority from the outgoing to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

