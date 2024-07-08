Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Frank Cable conducts an expeditionary reload of TLAMs with USS Florida [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Frank Cable conducts an expeditionary reload of TLAMs with USS Florida

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nikita Custer   

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 2, 2024) – The Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) conducts an expeditionary reload of Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) with the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) onboard Naval Base Guam, July 2, 2024. This operation highlights the U.S. Navy’s strategic capability to reload vital munitions anywhere in the world. TLAMs are all-weather, long-range, subsonic cruise missiles designed for deep land attack warfare, and can be deployable from both U.S. Navy surface ships and submarines. Florida is homeported in Kings Bay, Georgia, and is currently deployed in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nikita Custer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 21:19
    Photo ID: 8528675
    VIRIN: 240702-N-PW480-5890
    Resolution: 5304x7952
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Frank Cable conducts an expeditionary reload of TLAMs with USS Florida [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Frank Cable conducts an expeditionary reload of TLAMs with USS Florida
    USS Frank Cable conducts an expeditionary reload of TLAMs with USS Florida
    USS Frank Cable conducts an expeditionary reload of TLAMs with USS Florida
    USS Frank Cable conducts an expeditionary reload of TLAMs with USS Florida
    USS Frank Cable conducts an expeditionary reload of TLAMs with USS Florida
    USS Frank Cable conducts an expeditionary reload of TLAMs with USS Florida
    USS Frank Cable conducts an expeditionary reload of TLAMs with USS Florida

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Florida
    Reload
    TLAM
    USS Frank Cable

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT