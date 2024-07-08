USS Frank Cable conducts an expeditionary reload of TLAMs with USS Florida

NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 2, 2024) – The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) conducts an expeditionary reload of Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) alongside the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) on Naval Base Guam, July 2, 2024. This operation highlights the U.S. Navy’s strategic capability to reload vital munitions anywhere in the world. TLAMs are all-weather, long-range, subsonic cruise missiles designed for deep land attack warfare, and can be deployable from both U.S. Navy surface ships and submarines. Florida is assigned to Submarine Group Ten and homeported in Kings Bay, Georgia, and is currently deployed in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

