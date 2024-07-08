Staff Sgt. Zachary Mills walks to his next point

Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Zachary Mills, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological

Operations Command (Airborne), walks to his next point during an orienteering exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 14 2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition (CIOR MILCOMP) a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Estonia.

