Army Reserve Capt. Zachary Grimes, 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), checks his map during an orienteering exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 14 2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition (CIOR MILCOMP) a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Estonia.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2024 19:11
|Photo ID:
|8528614
|VIRIN:
|240714-A-SZ193-6150
|Resolution:
|5935x3957
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Zachary Grimes checks his map [Image 4 of 4], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS
