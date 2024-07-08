Capt. Zachary Grimes checks his map

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Army Reserve Capt. Zachary Grimes, 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), checks his map during an orienteering exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 14 2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition (CIOR MILCOMP) a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Estonia.

    TAGS

    army reserve
    JBMDL
    orienteering
    CIORMILCOMP

