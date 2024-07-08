Army Reserve Capt. Zachary Grimes, 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), checks his map during an orienteering exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 14 2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition (CIOR MILCOMP) a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Estonia.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.14.2024 19:11 Photo ID: 8528614 VIRIN: 240714-A-SZ193-6150 Resolution: 5935x3957 Size: 2 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt. Zachary Grimes checks his map [Image 4 of 4], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.