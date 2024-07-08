Maj. Sterling Broadhead helps 1st Lt. Susan Janfrancisco,

Air Force Reserve Maj. Sterling Broadhead (right), 82nd Aerial Port Squadron assigned to the 349th Air Mobility Wing, helps Army Reserve 1st Lt. Susan Janfrancisco, 807th Medical Command (Deployment

Support), during an orienteering exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 14 2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition (CIOR MILCOMP) a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Estonia.

Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.14.2024 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US