McLeod takes command of the 114th MXG

U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Eskam, left, 114th Fighter Wing base commander, passes the guidon to Col. Bill McLeod, right, incoming 114th Maintenance Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, July 14, 2024. A change of command ceremony is a formal transfer of command, responsibilities and authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

