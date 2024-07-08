Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McLeod takes command of the 114th MXG [Image 3 of 4]

    McLeod takes command of the 114th MXG

    SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Col. Bill McLeod, commander, 114th Maintenance Group, 114th Fighter Wing, speaks during his change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, July 14, 2024. A change of command ceremony is a formal transfer of command, responsibilities and authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 16:10
    Photo ID: 8528529
    VIRIN: 240714-Z-WN050-1003
    Resolution: 6334x4223
    Size: 13.22 MB
    Location: SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    This work, McLeod takes command of the 114th MXG [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of command

