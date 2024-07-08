U.S. Air National Guard Col. Bill McLeod, commander, 114th Maintenance Group, 114th Fighter Wing, speaks to a crowd during his change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, July 14, 2024. A change of command ceremony is a formal transfer of command, responsibilities and authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2024 16:10
|Photo ID:
|8528530
|VIRIN:
|240714-Z-WN050-1004
|Resolution:
|6611x4407
|Size:
|14.15 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, McLeod takes command of the 114th MXG [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
