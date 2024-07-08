McLeod takes command of the 114th MXG

U.S. Air National Guard Col. Bill McLeod, commander, 114th Maintenance Group, 114th Fighter Wing, speaks to a crowd during his change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, July 14, 2024. A change of command ceremony is a formal transfer of command, responsibilities and authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

