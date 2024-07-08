Aviation Machinist Mate 1st Class Nicholas Hetland, from Media Pennsylvania, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), embraces his daughter after a nine-month deployment to the Atlantic. Eisenhower, the flagship of the Ike Carrier Strike Group, departed Norfolk October 14, 2023 to conduct a scheduled deployment to U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts, and enhanced vigilance activities operations with NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy Conroy.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2024 Date Posted: 07.14.2024 15:12 Photo ID: 8528478 VIRIN: 240714-N-TC219-1451 Resolution: 4852x3235 Size: 1.47 MB Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eisenhower Returns Home [Image 26 of 26], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.