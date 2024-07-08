Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eisenhower Returns Home [Image 23 of 26]

    Eisenhower Returns Home

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Chief Avition Ordnanceman Timothy Johnson, from Lisben Ohio, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), embraces his family after a nine-month deployment to the Atlantic. Eisenhower, the flagship of the Ike Carrier Strike Group, departed Norfolk October 14, 2023 to conduct a scheduled deployment to U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts, and enhanced vigilance activities operations with NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy Conroy.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 15:12
    Photo ID: 8528476
    VIRIN: 240714-N-TC219-1403
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eisenhower Returns Home [Image 26 of 26], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home
    Eisenhower Returns Home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    return from deployment
    Homeport
    eisenhower
    ikecsg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT