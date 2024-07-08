Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eisenhower Returns Home [Image 14 of 26]

    Eisenhower Returns Home

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    240714-N-JR318-1163 NORFOLK, Va (July 14, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, July 14, 2024, concluding a nine-month deployment to the Atlantic. Eisenhower, the flagship of the Ike Carrier Strike Group, departed Norfolk October 14, 2023 to conduct a scheduled deployment to U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts, and enhanced vigilance activities operations with NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hunter Day)

    TAGS

    CVN 69
    Eisenhower
    Return to home port

