    777th Runs EST Range [Image 2 of 4]

    777th Runs EST Range

    LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Bryce Colvert 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the C Co. 777th Aviation Support Battalion conducted their pre-rifle qualification at the engagement skills trainer range July 14, 2024, at Camp Robinson, Ark. Soldiers use the EST to fine tune their skillsets before they send lead down range. The EST is a vastly cheaper option compared to live-fire range time as no ammunition is consumed in the EST while Soldiers hone their skills.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 12:42
    Photo ID: 8528348
    VIRIN: 240714-Z-EO467-1061
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.2 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 777th Runs EST Range [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Bryce Colvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

