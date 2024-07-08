Soldiers from the C Co. 777th Aviation Support Battalion conducted their pre-rifle qualification at the engagement skills trainer range July 14, 2024, at Camp Robinson, Ark. Soldiers use the EST to fine tune their skillsets before they send lead down range. The EST is a vastly cheaper option compared to live-fire range time as no ammunition is consumed in the EST while Soldiers hone their skills.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2024 12:42
|Photo ID:
|8528346
|VIRIN:
|240714-Z-EO467-1056
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.49 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 777th Runs EST Range [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Bryce Colvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT