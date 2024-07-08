Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aerial perspective for Wings Over Whiteman 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    Aerial perspective for Wings Over Whiteman 2024

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    509th Bomb Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon aircraft assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing prepare to conduct a flyover during 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 13, 2024. WOW is a biennial air show hosted at Whiteman AFB. The T-38 Talon is a twin-engine, high-altitude, supersonic jet trainer used in a variety of roles because of its design, economy of operations, ease of maintenance, high performance and exceptional safety record. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 11:27
    Photo ID: 8528295
    VIRIN: 240425-F-XX999-1040
    Resolution: 7528x5019
    Size: 6.51 MB
    Location: MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial perspective for Wings Over Whiteman 2024 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aerial perspective for Wings Over Whiteman 2024
    Aerial perspective for Wings Over Whiteman 2024
    Aerial perspective for Wings Over Whiteman 2024
    Aerial perspective for Wings Over Whiteman 2024
    Aerial perspective for Wings Over Whiteman 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Talon
    T-38
    Whiteman
    509th Bomb Wing
    Wings Over Whiteman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT