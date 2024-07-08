Two U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon aircraft assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing prepare to conduct a flyover during 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 13, 2024. WOW is a biennial air show hosted at Whiteman AFB. The T-38 Talon is a twin-engine, high-altitude, supersonic jet trainer used in a variety of roles because of its design, economy of operations, ease of maintenance, high performance and exceptional safety record. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2024 11:27
|Photo ID:
|8528295
|VIRIN:
|240425-F-XX999-1040
|Resolution:
|7528x5019
|Size:
|6.51 MB
|Location:
|MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerial perspective for Wings Over Whiteman 2024 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT