Two U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon aircraft assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing prepare to conduct a flyover during 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 13, 2024. WOW is a biennial air show hosted at Whiteman AFB. The T-38 Talon is a twin-engine, high-altitude, supersonic jet trainer used in a variety of roles because of its design, economy of operations, ease of maintenance, high performance and exceptional safety record. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.14.2024 11:27 Photo ID: 8528295 VIRIN: 240425-F-XX999-1040 Resolution: 7528x5019 Size: 6.51 MB Location: MISSOURI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aerial perspective for Wings Over Whiteman 2024 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.