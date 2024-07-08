Aerial perspective for Wings Over Whiteman 2024

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber and a T-38 Talon aircraft assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing conduct a flyover during the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 13, 2024. WOW is a biennial air show hosted at Whiteman AFB. The B-2’s low-observable characteristics give it the unique ability to penetrate an enemy’s most sophisticated defenses and threaten its most valued and heavily defended targets. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Location: MISSOURI, US