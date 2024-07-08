Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial perspective for Wings Over Whiteman 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    Aerial perspective for Wings Over Whiteman 2024

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber and a B-29 Superfortress "Doc" aircraft prepare to conduct a flyover during 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 13, 2024. WOW is a biennial air show hosted at Whiteman AFB. The B-2’s low-observable characteristics give it the unique ability to penetrate an enemy’s most sophisticated defenses and threaten its most valued and heavily defended targets. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, Aerial perspective for Wings Over Whiteman 2024 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-2
    Doc
    Whiteman
    Wings Over Whiteman
    B-29

