South Dakota National Guard Officer Candidate School Phase 2

U.S. Army Officer Candidates, Class 24-001, 1-196th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, South Dakota Army National Guard, receive instruction for a point ambush exercise during Phase 2 of South Dakota Army National Guard’s Officer Candidate School, on Camp Rapid, Rapid City, S.D., July 12, 2024. During Phase 2 of OCS, candidates spend four weeks learning troop leading procedures, issuing squad level operation orders, leading squad level missions and executing foundational infantry battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Gabriel Skaggs)

