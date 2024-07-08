U.S. Army Officer Candidate John Gaston, Class 24-001, 1-196th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, South Dakota Army National Guard, checks for potential explosives under an enemy vehicle as a part of a traffic control point exercise during Phase 2 of South Dakota Army National Guard’s Officer Candidate School, on Camp Rapid, Rapid City, S.D., July 12, 2024. During Phase 2 of OCS, candidates spend four weeks learning troop leading procedures, issuing squad level operation orders, leading squad level missions and executing foundational infantry battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Gabriel Skaggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.14.2024 11:40 Photo ID: 8528258 VIRIN: 240712-Z-CD379-1140 Resolution: 4602x3068 Size: 975.55 KB Location: RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Dakota National Guard Officer Candidate School Phase 2 [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Gabriel Skaggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.