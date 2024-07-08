Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Dakota National Guard Officer Candidate School Phase 2 [Image 4 of 6]

    South Dakota National Guard Officer Candidate School Phase 2

    RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Gabriel Skaggs 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Officer Candidates, Class 24-001, 1-196th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, South Dakota Army National Guard, detain enemy soldiers as a part of a traffic control point exercise during Phase 2 of South Dakota Army National Guard’s Officer Candidate School, on Camp Rapid, Rapid City, S.D., July 12, 2024. During Phase 2 of OCS, candidates spend four weeks learning troop leading procedures, issuing squad level operation orders, leading squad level missions and executing foundational infantry battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Gabriel Skaggs)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 11:40
    VIRIN: 240712-Z-CD379-1119
    Location: RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    This work, South Dakota National Guard Officer Candidate School Phase 2 [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Gabriel Skaggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OCS
    SDARNG
    SDNG

