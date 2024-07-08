Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Hosts an All Hands [Image 9 of 10]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Hosts an All Hands

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    240713-N-HE057-1477 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) Sailors pose for a picture with Assistant National Security Advisor, the Honorable Jake Sullivan, Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Franchetti, Lisa, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, James Honea, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), July 13, 2024. Dwight D. Eisenhower is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of U.S. 2nd Fleet to maintain maritime stability and security, ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 08:47
    Photo ID: 8528206
    VIRIN: 240713-N-HE057-1477
    Resolution: 7728x5152
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Hosts an All Hands [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Hosts an All Hands
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Hosts an All Hands
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Hosts an All Hands
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Hosts an All Hands
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Hosts an All Hands
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Hosts an All Hands
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Hosts an All Hands
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Hosts an All Hands
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Hosts an All Hands
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Hosts an All Hands

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 69
    Atlantic Ocean
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    CSG2
    C2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT