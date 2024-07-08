USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Hosts an All Hands

240713-N-HE057-1536 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) Sailors pose for a picture with Assistant National Security Advisor, the Honorable Jake Sullivan, Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Franchetti, Lisa, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, James Honea, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), July 13, 2024. Dwight D. Eisenhower is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of U.S. 2nd Fleet to maintain maritime stability and security, ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)

