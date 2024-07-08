USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

240712-N-AR554-1076 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 12, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) 1st Class Reymart Rosario, from Hawaii, signals to the shooter prior to launching an aircraft from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during routine flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, July 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

