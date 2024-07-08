USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

240712-N-AR554-1053 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 12, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) 1st Class Reymart Rosario, from Hawaii, prepares an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, to launch from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, July 12. The Dambusters earned their nickname on May 1, 1951 when the squadron's Skyraiders destroyed the heavily defended and strategically positioned Hwacheon Dam in North Korea with aerial torpedoes by making precise low level runs. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

