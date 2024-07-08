Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Armed Forces Sports Women's Rugby Championship [Image 3 of 3]

    2024 Armed Forces Sports Women's Rugby Championship

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Defense.gov         

    Wearing a pink ribbon in her hair, Navy Ensign Megan Neyen leads a huddle of rugby players from all services in a cheer ‘For Those Who Can’t’ at the conclusion of the 2024 Armed Forces Women’s Rugby Championships in San Diego, Calif. July 13, 2024. Team Army wore the motto “For Those Who Can’t’ on their uniforms to honor injured or deceased female service members. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 00:32
    Photo ID: 8528103
    VIRIN: 240713-D-DB155-1032
    Resolution: 1423x949
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Armed Forces Sports Women's Rugby Championship [Image 3 of 3], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 Armed Forces Sports Women's Rugby Championship
    2024 Armed Forces Sports Women's Rugby Championship
    2024 Armed Forces Sports Women's Rugby Championship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Championship
    Armed Forces
    Rugby
    USA Rugby
    EJ Hersom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT