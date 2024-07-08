2024 Armed Forces Sports Women's Rugby Championship

Wearing a pink ribbon in her hair, Navy Ensign Megan Neyen leads a huddle of rugby players from all services in a cheer ‘For Those Who Can’t’ at the conclusion of the 2024 Armed Forces Women’s Rugby Championships in San Diego, Calif. July 13, 2024. Team Army wore the motto “For Those Who Can’t’ on their uniforms to honor injured or deceased female service members. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

