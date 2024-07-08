Marine Corps Cpl. Anastasia Schraff fends off Air Force Capt. Adrienne Yoder on a scoring run during the 2024 Armed Forces Women’s Rugby Championships in San Diego, Calif. July 13, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2024 00:32
|Photo ID:
|8528102
|VIRIN:
|240713-D-DB155-1086
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Armed Forces Sports Women's Rugby Championship [Image 3 of 3], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT