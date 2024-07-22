Navy ensign continues female trailblazer legacy

Courtesy Photo | Navy Ensign Megan Neyen crosses the try line during the 2024 Armed Forces Women’s...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Ensign Megan Neyen crosses the try line during the 2024 Armed Forces Women’s Rugby Championships in San Diego, California, July 12, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom) see less | View Image Page

Shannon Collins



SAN DIEGO – Leading the chant, “For those who can’t,” a former Navy diver smiles while joining her sisters in arms in the impromptu rugby scrum during the Armed Services Women’s Rugby Championship at Nobel Field here July 13.



From being a trailblazer female Navy diver to captaining her team on the Navy women’s rugby team, Ensign Megan Neyen said she loves being a source of positivity and inspiration for others.



Call to service



Raised in a family steeped in military tradition, Neyen, stationed Naval Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, said she joined to serve her country. Her mother, Mary Pinson, served 10 years in the Marines from 1985 to 1995. Her father, Terry Norris, served four years in the Marines. Her older brother served in the Marines and younger brother serves in the Army. Her uncles also serve in the military.



“I look up to all of them,” she said. “I really wanted to serve my country. We did the Navy SEAL training in high school, and I loved it. I loved how physically exhausting and mentally challenging it was. I really wanted to be a part of women serving as divers. It was me being able to show women in the workforce, leading.”



She completed the Navy Dive School at the Center for Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Diving, Panama City, Florida, in 2021. She said she’s proud to follow her mom’s trailblazing footsteps.



Her mom, Pinson, worked on avionics and then calibration on rotary aircraft. Pinson got emotional as she spoke about how proud she is of Neyen.



“There’s been something about her ever since she was a little baby,” she said, tears running down her face. “We were at the zoo one time, and I was just watching her and the way she was, the youngest of four siblings at that time, but she was the leader of the four. She’s an amazing young lady.”



Neyen graduated from Officer Candidate School at Officer Training Command Newport, Rhode Island, Sept. 29, and became a surface warfare officer.



She encourages more women to push boundaries and not be afraid to enlist into the career fields they are eligible for.



“We’re powerful. We’re way more powerful in units than alone,” she said. “If you can come in and find your person, just find someone who can also build you up, we can be unstoppable. We need more women in the Navy, Army, Marines and Air Force. We can lead. We’re great leaders.”



Rugby



During middle school, a physical education teacher encouraged Neyen to try out for rugby. She said she immediately fell in love with the sport after her first practice. She said she made the U20 level and competed at that level in high school and college.



After competing on the USA women’s rugby team, she earned a spot on the women’s national team. She will be competing in her first World Cup next year.



“I feel like my hard work has finally paid off,” she said. “I feel like I’m at that peak in my life where I commissioned. I went into special warfare. I made the USA team.”



She said she doesn’t take anything for granted.



“I’m beyond grateful but I’ve worked hard. I put in the blood, the sweat. I’ve had so many tears,” she said. “I created this, with the help of my team, with everyone.”



Her mom said she’s proud to watch her daughter lead both on and off the pitch.



“Whatever she puts her mind to, she excels,” she said proudly. “I love watching her leading on the pitch.”



She said she was especially proud when Neyen was hand-selected for the first CISM International Military Sports Council women’s rugby competition in the Netherlands with Ireland, the Netherlands and France. Women from the Air Force, Marines, Navy, Army and Coast Guard were hand-selected to represent the U.S. Armed Forces Sports team.



“Keep an eye on her,” she said. “She’s a trailblazer. She has a huge heart. She’s an amazing young woman.”



Warrior spirit



Neyen’s father grew up on a Navajo reservation and credits their family heritage for her warrior spirit.



“Megan’s the last of our family that can be registered in the tribe,” he said. “From the code talkers in World War II, the Navajo tribe, actually most Native American tribes, have always fought and become deeply involved with the United States and that continues with Megan.”



He said rugby goes back to over 100 years; the Navy goes back to 1775. “But the Native Americans, we’ve been here for a little bit longer,” he said with a smile.



Neyen said she didn’t find out she was Navajo until she was 21.



“When I met my great grandma, who lived on the reservation, done everything and fought for her life, I’m like, ‘that’s where I get it from,’” she said with a smile. She said it gives her that extra sense of pride to represent the U.S. at the World Cup and to wear the uniform.



Positivity



No matter how steep the competition gets, Neyen remains positive.



“She is the most positive person, and she’ll overcome all odds to do the right thing at all times,” her dad said. “She has the best mindset of anyone I know – be positive, never negative, that’s her motto. She’ll be having a horrible day, but she’ll come up with something positive to say; she’s infectious. She always has that positive vibe.”



Neyen said she’s been through many injuries and built herself up.

“One thing that stayed with me is perpetual optimism. It’s a force multiplier,” she said. “I will live that way until I die. Your positivity and your attitude can carry you so far in life. Never let anyone take that from you no matter how hard people try to beat you down. Keep that positivity. You are the master of your own fate.”