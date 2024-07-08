15th MEU Integrates Snipers with Navy Aircraft

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Noah Junge, left, a scout sniper team leader and native of Missouri, and Sgt. Noah Madrigal, a scout sniper and native of California, both assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, walk across the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) to embark a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, for aerial sniper integration training while underway in the Pacific Ocean July 12, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

