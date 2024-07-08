15th MEU Integrates Snipers with Navy Aircraft

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Noah Madrigal, a scout sniper assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, conducts dry-fire training with a M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System aboard a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 over the Pacific Ocean July 12, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

