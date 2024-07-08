Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU Integrates Snipers with Navy Aircraft [Image 5 of 6]

    15th MEU Integrates Snipers with Navy Aircraft

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Noah Madrigal, a scout sniper assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, conducts dry-fire training with an M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System aboard a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 over the Pacific Ocean July 12, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 19:31
    Photo ID: 8527934
    VIRIN: 240712-M-LO557-1203
    Resolution: 5870x3915
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Integrates Snipers with Navy Aircraft [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU Integrates Snipers with Navy Aircraft
    15th MEU Integrates Snipers with Navy Aircraft
    15th MEU Integrates Snipers with Navy Aircraft
    15th MEU Integrates Snipers with Navy Aircraft
    15th MEU Integrates Snipers with Navy Aircraft
    15th MEU Integrates Snipers with Navy Aircraft

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sniper
    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    HSC
    Blue Green Team
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT