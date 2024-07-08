Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Maintains Weapons Proficiency Aboard USS Boxer [Image 6 of 6]

    15th MEU Maintains Weapons Proficiency Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct dry-fire drills with M27 Infantry Automatic Rifles in the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean July 11, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 19:27
    Photo ID: 8527928
    VIRIN: 240711-M-LO557-1128
    Resolution: 6714x4478
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Maintains Weapons Proficiency Aboard USS Boxer [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Howitzer
    Sniper
    Pistol
    M240 Bravo
    M27
    USMCNews

