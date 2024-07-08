15th MEU Maintains Weapons Proficiency Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct preventative maintenance on an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer in the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 11, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

