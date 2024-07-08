15th MEU Maintains Weapons Proficiency Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ronal Gonzalez, a low altitude air defense gunner assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Virginia, conducts a dry-fire drill with an M240B machine gun aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 11, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

