NMCB One Seabee Performs Renovations

KINGSTON, Jamaica (July 12, 2024) Builder 3rd Class Devin Wayne, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), sands a wall of the Waterhouse Community Center as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which fosters goodwill, strengthens existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

