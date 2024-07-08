Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB One Seabees Perform Renovations [Image 1 of 5]

    NMCB One Seabees Perform Renovations

    KINGSTON, JAMAICA

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    KINGSTON, Jamaica (July 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Seabees, front, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), and members of the Jamaica Defence Force, back, attach a new door at the Waterhouse Community Center as part of a small-scale construction project during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which fosters goodwill, strengthens existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 19:18
    VIRIN: 240712-N-NS135-1101
    Location: KINGSTON, JM
    CP24
    continuing promise 2024

