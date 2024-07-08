NMCB One Seabees Perform Renovations

KINGSTON, Jamaica (July 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Construction Electrician 2nd Class Enrique Velasques, left, and Construction Electrician 2nd Class Jose Cordova Berrios, right, both assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), check the circuit breaker at the Waterhouse Community Center as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which fosters goodwill, strengthens existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)
