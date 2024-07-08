Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seabees conduct small-scale construction project in Jamaica as part of Continuing Promise 2024 [Image 8 of 8]

    Seabees conduct small-scale construction project in Jamaica as part of Continuing Promise 2024

    KINGSTON, JAMAICA

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    KINGSTON, Jamaica (July 10, 2024) U.S. Navy Seabees, assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), greet members of the Jamaica Defence Force before conducting a small-scale construction project at Waterhouse Community Center as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 marks the 14th mission to the region since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries’ non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 21:56
    Photo ID: 8527373
    VIRIN: 240711-N-NS135-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: KINGSTON, JM
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees conduct small-scale construction project in Jamaica as part of Continuing Promise 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seabees conduct small-scale construction project in Jamaica as part of Continuing Promise 2024
    Seabees conduct small-scale construction project in Jamaica as part of Continuing Promise 2024
    Seabees conduct small-scale construction project in Jamaica as part of Continuing Promise 2024
    Seabees conduct small-scale construction project in Jamaica as part of Continuing Promise 2024
    Seabees conduct small-scale construction project in Jamaica as part of Continuing Promise 2024
    Seabees conduct small-scale construction project in Jamaica as part of Continuing Promise 2024
    Seabees conduct small-scale construction project in Jamaica as part of Continuing Promise 2024
    Seabees conduct small-scale construction project in Jamaica as part of Continuing Promise 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CP24
    continuing promise 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT