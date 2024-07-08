Seabees conduct small-scale construction project in Jamaica as part of Continuing Promise 2024

KINGSTON, Jamaica (July 10, 2024) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Chase Park, assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), applies drywall to the walls of the Waterhouse Community Center as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 marks the 14th mission to the region since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries’ non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

