Seabees conduct small-scale construction project in Jamaica as part of Continuing Promise 2024

KINGSTON, Jamaica (July 10, 2024) Builder 3rd Class Humberto Parra, right, assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), demonstrates to Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Lance Cpl. Johnoy Meggie, middle, and Priv. Otheny Carridice, left, both assigned to the JDF’s Engineer Regiment, on how to apply drywall as part of a small-scale construction project at Waterhouse Community Center during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 marks the 14th mission to the region since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries’ non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

