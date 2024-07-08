KINGSTON, Jamaica. (July 11, 2024) Lt. Byron Trinh, right, speaks with the Regimental Dental Officer of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Capt. Laurence Drysdale, left, at the JDF’s Up Park Camp Medical Clinic as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 19:02 Photo ID: 8527117 VIRIN: 240711-N-FS061-1083 Resolution: 5570x3713 Size: 7.63 MB Location: JM Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors visit Jamaica Defence Forces Up Park Camp Medical Clinic [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.