    Sailors visit Jamaica Defence Forces Up Park Camp Medical Clinic [Image 5 of 6]

    Sailors visit Jamaica Defence Forces Up Park Camp Medical Clinic

    JAMAICA

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    KINGSTON, Jamaica. (July 11, 2024) Lt. Byron Trinh, right, speaks with the Regimental Dental Officer of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Capt. Laurence Drysdale, left, at the JDF’s Up Park Camp Medical Clinic as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors visit Jamaica Defence Forces Up Park Camp Medical Clinic [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CP24
    USNSBurlington
    continuingpromise

