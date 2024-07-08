KINGSTON, Jamaica. (July 11, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Timothy Russell, right, participates in intravenous (IV) training with a member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), left, at the JDF’s Up Park Camp Medical Clinic as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 19:02 Photo ID: 8527115 VIRIN: 240711-N-FS061-1104 Resolution: 5647x3765 Size: 8.22 MB Location: JM Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors visit Jamaica Defence Forces Up Park Camp Medical Clinic [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.