Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors visit Jamaica Defence Forces Up Park Camp Medical Clinic [Image 1 of 6]

    Sailors visit Jamaica Defence Forces Up Park Camp Medical Clinic

    JAMAICA

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    KINGSTON, Jamaica. (July 11, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Rachel Lantz, right, packs medicine alongside a member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), left, at JDF’s Up Park Camp Medical Clinic as part of Continuing Promise 2024. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command prides itself on the rapid, efficient, and positive response of its medical capabilities to work alongside regional partners and allies and provide medical care to remote communities, bolstering trust and security in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 19:02
    Photo ID: 8527107
    VIRIN: 240711-N-FS061-1162
    Resolution: 4585x3057
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: JM
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors visit Jamaica Defence Forces Up Park Camp Medical Clinic [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors visit Jamaica Defence Forces Up Park Camp Medical Clinic
    Sailors visit Jamaica Defence Forces Up Park Camp Medical Clinic
    Sailors visit Jamaica Defence Forces Up Park Camp Medical Clinic
    Sailors visit Jamaica Defence Forces Up Park Camp Medical Clinic
    Sailors visit Jamaica Defence Forces Up Park Camp Medical Clinic
    Sailors visit Jamaica Defence Forces Up Park Camp Medical Clinic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CP24
    USNSBurlington
    continuingpromise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT