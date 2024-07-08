Sailors visit Jamaica Defence Forces Up Park Camp Medical Clinic

KINGSTON, Jamaica. (July 11, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Rachel Lantz, right, packs medicine alongside a member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), left, at JDF’s Up Park Camp Medical Clinic as part of Continuing Promise 2024. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command prides itself on the rapid, efficient, and positive response of its medical capabilities to work alongside regional partners and allies and provide medical care to remote communities, bolstering trust and security in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
