U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mirsad Beganovic, a crew chief assigned to the 525th Fighter Generation Squadron, marshals an F-22 Raptor piloted by Col. Kevin Jamieson after Jamieson’s final flight as the 3rd Wing commander at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 9, 2024. Jamieson will relinquish command of the 3rd Wing to Col. Charles Schuck July 15, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 17:53 Photo ID: 8527031 VIRIN: 240709-F-SB021-1486 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 10.24 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Wing commander completes final flight [Image 18 of 18], by SrA J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.