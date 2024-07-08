3rd Wing commander completes final flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson conducts a pre-flight inspection prior to his final flight as the 3rd Wing commander at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 9, 2024. Jamieson will relinquish command of the 3rd Wing to Col. Charles Schuck July 15, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 17:53
|Photo ID:
|8527012
|VIRIN:
|240709-F-SB021-1086
|Resolution:
|5603x3735
|Size:
|10.72 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
