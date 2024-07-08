U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson conducts a pre-flight inspection prior to his final flight as the 3rd Wing commander at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 9, 2024. Jamieson will relinquish command of the 3rd Wing to Col. Charles Schuck July 15, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 17:53 Photo ID: 8527012 VIRIN: 240709-F-SB021-1086 Resolution: 5603x3735 Size: 10.72 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Wing commander completes final flight [Image 18 of 18], by SrA J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.