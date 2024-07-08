Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Wing commander completes final flight [Image 15 of 18]

    3rd Wing commander completes final flight

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Pena 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson pilots an F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing during his final flight as the 3rd Wing commander at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 9, 2024. Jamieson will relinquish command of the 3rd Wing to Col. Charles Schuck July 15, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 17:53
    Photo ID: 8527027
    VIRIN: 240709-F-SB021-1470
    Resolution: 3373x2249
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Wing commander completes final flight [Image 18 of 18], by SrA J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Wing commander completes final flight
    3rd Wing commander completes final flight
    3rd Wing commander completes final flight
    3rd Wing commander completes final flight
    3rd Wing commander completes final flight
    3rd Wing commander completes final flight
    3rd Wing commander completes final flight
    3rd Wing commander completes final flight
    3rd Wing commander completes final flight
    3rd Wing commander completes final flight
    3rd Wing commander completes final flight
    3rd Wing commander completes final flight
    3rd Wing commander completes final flight
    3rd Wing commander completes final flight
    3rd Wing commander completes final flight
    3rd Wing commander completes final flight
    3rd Wing commander completes final flight
    3rd Wing commander completes final flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    JBER
    3rd Wing
    fini flight
    525th FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT