Soldiers share stories - grow relationships, resiliency

Chaplain (Capt.) Jason Andrews, the chaplain for 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, talks to Soldiers from the 3rd Military Police Group, Criminal Investigation Division, during a spiritual-resiliency training event July 12, 2024, at Hunter Army Airfield. The event focused on relationships and how the spiritual aspect impacts other areas of life. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US