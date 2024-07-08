Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers share stories - grow relationships, resiliency [Image 2 of 4]

    Soldiers share stories - grow relationships, resiliency

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Monica Guthrie 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Pfc. Derek Nelson, a paralegal with the 3rd Military Police Group, Criminal Investigation Division, shares his Army story during a spiritual resiliency training event July 12, at Hunter Army Airfield. Chaplain (Capt.) Jason Andrews, the chaplain for 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, led the event which focused on relationships and how the spiritual aspect impacts other areas of life. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

    This work, Soldiers share stories - grow relationships, resiliency [Image 4 of 4], by Monica Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Criminal Investigation Division
    Hunter Army Airfield
    3rd Military Police Group
    spiritual resiliency training

