Soldiers share stories - grow relationships, resiliency

Photo By Monica Guthrie | Chaplain (Capt.) Jason Andrews, the chaplain for 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd...... read more read more Photo By Monica Guthrie | Chaplain (Capt.) Jason Andrews, the chaplain for 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, talks to Soldiers from the 3rd Military Police Group, Criminal Investigation Division, during a spiritual-resiliency training event July 12, 2024, at Hunter Army Airfield. The event focused on relationships and how the spiritual aspect impacts other areas of life. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie) see less | View Image Page

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga. — Tucked away in a back room, 18 service members sat around a table, sipping on coffee and sharing their Army story.



Staff Sgt. Kimberly Glaspie, an information technology specialist, was groomed by her father, a former Army infantry Soldier, to join the military as a way to go to college.



Spc. Juan De La Cruz, human resources specialist, said he always knew he wanted to be a Soldier and joined the Future Soldier program in high school.



Pfc. Derek Nelson, a paralegal, wanted to pursue law and see the world, so he considered joining the Army. He saw that his grandfather was in the Army for more than 20 years and thought, “it’s can’t be that bad.”



The Soldiers, all members of 3rd Military Police Group, Criminal Investigation Division, were participating in spiritual resiliency training July 12, at Hunter Army Airfield. Chaplain (Capt.) Jason Andrews, the chaplain for 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, led the training which focused on relationships and how the spiritual aspect of life impacts other areas.



“This is not specific to any religion,” said Andrews. “Even in the secular arena, it is understood that even if you have resiliency in the other pillars, mental, social, others, and you don’t have spiritual, then you’ll be lacking.”



The event began with breakfast and then each person sharing their background and why they chose to serve the military. From there, Andrews led the group through a spiritual-health questionnaire and a series of questions to help identify purpose.



“Everyone close your eyes,” said Andrews. “Imagine it’s your 80th birthday. Wow, you’ve made it through so much. Look around. Who is there? Think about what you’ve accomplished. What are you proud of? What are the things you regret? What are the things that you wish you’d done better?”



Andrews said these questions may feel deep but they help individuals determine what really matters to them.



Master Sgt. Thaddeus Stokes, detachment sergeant for 3rd MP, said he believed the training allowed the Soldiers to further understand one another which in turn would strengthen the unit.



“We got a better picture of each individual after hearing everyone's story and where they came from,” said Stokes. "It builds a deeper connection and builds trust and cohesion - which is key to having a positive work environment.”



Those units interested in having resiliency training for the teams can contact their religious support offices to schedule one.