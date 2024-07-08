All-electric fixed-wing aircraft delivers cargo to Dover AFB

Test Flight Engineer Ross Elkort, left, talks with Bedrock Innovation Lab members about the BETA Technologies prototype ALIA CTOL battery-powered fixed-wing aircraft at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 9, 2024. The aircraft delivered 222 lbs. of cargo which was loaded and shipped from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., to Dover AFB. BETA partnered with AFWERX Agility Prime to test the capabilities of moving cargo between bases in a safer, cleaner, and more cost-effective way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

