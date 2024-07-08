Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All-electric fixed-wing aircraft delivers cargo to Dover AFB [Image 5 of 9]

    All-electric fixed-wing aircraft delivers cargo to Dover AFB

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Test Flight Engineer Ross Elkort, left, talks with Bedrock Innovation Lab members about the BETA Technologies prototype ALIA CTOL battery-powered fixed-wing aircraft at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 9, 2024. The aircraft delivered 222 lbs. of cargo which was loaded and shipped from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., to Dover AFB. BETA partnered with AFWERX Agility Prime to test the capabilities of moving cargo between bases in a safer, cleaner, and more cost-effective way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 11:34
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    This work, All-electric fixed-wing aircraft delivers cargo to Dover AFB, by SSgt Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing
    AFWERX
    BETA Technologies
    BETA ALIA

