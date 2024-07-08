BETA Technologies prototype ALIA CTOL battery-powered fixed-wing aircraft lands at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 9, 2024. BETA partnered with AFWERX Agility Prime to test the capabilities of moving cargo between bases in a safer, cleaner, and more cost-effective way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)
This work, All-electric fixed-wing aircraft delivers cargo to Dover AFB [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
